26 September 2023

Owen Evans strikes late to earn Fylde a point

By NewsChain Sport
26 September 2023

Owen Evans grabbed a late equaliser for AFC Fylde as they fought back to earn a 2-2 draw against Boreham Wood in the National League.

Angelo Balanta’s double in the 24th and 72nd minutes looked set to help the visitors respond to Saturday’s home defeat to Aldershot.

Fylde, who broke a four-game losing streak by winning at Southend at the weekend, grabbed a 17th-minute lead through Danny Whitehead.

But after Balanta’s double it fell to Evans to fire home late on and secure a share of the points.

