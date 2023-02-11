Ipswich Town’s Nathan Broadhead (centre), Sheffield Wednesday’s George Byers (left) and Liam Palmer (right) battle for the ball during the Sky Bet League One match at Portman Road Stadium, Ipswich. Picture date: Saturday February 11, 2023.
11 February 2023

Owls surrender pole position as Ipswich battle back for a point

By NewsChain Sport
11 February 2023

Sheffield Wednesday surrendered pole position in Sky Bet League One following a pulsating 2-2 draw at Ipswich.

Two goals down in the first half following a sublime header by Michael Smith and a strike by George Byers, the Tractor Boys levelled the game through Nathan Broadhead and Leif Davis and also had a penalty saved by the Owls goalkeeper Cameron Dawson.

Two corners in quick succession led to the spot-kick being awarded to Ipswich when Wes Burns was left on the floor following an off-the-ball challenge by Aden Flint.

However, Chaplin’s 19th-minute spot-kick was deflected clear by the legs of Dawson.

Wednesday made the most of the let-off and took the lead in the 27th minute through Smith, after a cross from Josh Windass.

The visitors extended their lead in the 34th minute when Byers pounced on a loose ball in the Ipswich penalty area.

However, the Suffolk side struck back in the 43rd minute when Broadhead curled a free-kick over the wall and into the net via the underside of the bar, following a foul by Dominic Iorfa on Cameron Humphreys on the edge of the penalty area.

And the hosts were level six minutes into the second half when Davis’ free-kick took a deflection off Byers and looped over Dawson.

Neither side could find the crucial winner and both teams took a point from the contest at Portman Road.

