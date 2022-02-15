15 February 2022

Owls to assess Nathaniel Mendez-Laing ahead of Accrington clash

By NewsChain Sport
15 February 2022

Nathaniel Mendez-Laing will be assessed ahead of Sheffield Wednesday’s clash with Accrington after he was taken off as a precaution against Rotherham.

Boss Darren Moore is still without a long list of players, including striker Lee Gregory who has missed the Owls’ last five games with a foot injury.

Defensive duo Lewis Gibson and Dominic Iorfa have resumed full training but will not return until the end of February.

Harlee Dean, Fisayo Dele-Bashiru, Josh Windass and Tyreece John-Jules remain long-term absentees.

Accrington striker Colby Bishop returned to the starting XI in Stanley’s crushing 4-1 win against Crewe at the weekend.

The 25-year-old will be hoping to make it back-to-back starts for the trip to South Yorkshire.

Forward John O’Sullivan is a doubt as he recovers from a hamstring injury.

Midfielder Joe Pritchard could return after recently resuming full training following a hamstring issue.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Matt Hancock did not comply with equality rules when appointing Baroness Dido Harding to senior Covid post, judges rule

news

Hopes for diplomatic end to Ukraine crisis as Johnson chairs crisis meeting

world news

Novak Djokovic will not defend Wimbledon or French Open if mandatory vaccines are required

world news