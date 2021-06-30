Oxford bag Billy Bodin for new season
Wales international striker Billy Bodin has joined Oxford on a one-year deal, the Sky Bet League One club have announced.
Bodin, 29, who was out of contract at Championship Preston this summer, is head coach Karl Robinson’s third summer signing following the captures of Marcus McGuane and Ryan Williams.
The former Swindon, Torquay and Bristol Rovers frontman told the club’s official website: “I’m pleased to be here. It’s a club that has reached the play-offs in the last two seasons and has ambitions to go higher.
“I came in and met Karl and he was really impressive – his sides have a reputation for attacking football which will suit me, and I know a couple of the lads here who spoke really highly of the club.
“I played with Matty Taylor at Bristol Rovers, and Ryan Ledson at Preston told me how much he loved it at Oxford, so I can’t wait to come in tomorrow and start pre-season.
“It has been frustrating for the last couple of years with injuries, but I am fully fit now, did all the medicals and now it’s a case of reporting on Thursday and hopefully getting a good pre-season under my belt.”