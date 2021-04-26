Oxford boss Karl Robinson charged over conduct during Sunderland clash

Oxford boss Karl Robinson has been charged by the Football Association over his behaviour when the club played Sunderland earlier this month.

Both Robinson and Sunderland assistant head coach Jamie McAllister have been charged with breaching FA Rule E3 amid allegations their behaviour amounted to improper and/or violent conduct.

There have also been charges handed to both of the clubs regarding the conduct of their players and/or club officials.

The hot-tempered Sky Bet League One contest at the Stadium of Light on April 2, which Sunderland won 3-1, saw incidents occur in the tunnel at the end of both halves.

A statement from the FA on Monday said: “Sunderland AFC and Oxford United FC have been charged with a breach of FA Rule E20 following their EFL League One fixture on Friday 2 April 2021.

“Both clubs allegedly failed to ensure that their players and/or club officials conducted themselves in an orderly fashion and/or refrained from provocative behaviour in or around the tunnel area at half time and full time of the fixture.

“Oxford United FC’s Karl Robinson and Sunderland AFC’s Jamie McAllister have also been charged with a breach of FA Rule E3 following the EFL League One fixture between the two clubs on Friday 2 April 2021.

“It is alleged that the behaviour of the Oxford United FC manager in or around the tunnel area at full time and the Sunderland AFC coach at half-time of the fixture amounted to improper and/or violent conduct.

“They have until Wednesday 28 April to provide their respective responses.”

Robinson – who alleged after the match that his goalkeeper Jack Stevens had been headbutted during a bust-up at half-time – was hit with a one-game touchline ban and a £1,000 fine a week on from the fixture.

That was after he admitted using abusive and/or insulting language towards a match official during the 81st minute and that his behaviour amounted to improper conduct. Robinson had been red-carded by referee Trevor Kettle for his complaints after Sunderland went 2-1 up with nine minutes to go.

Oxford also had Mark Sykes sent off during the fixture for a second bookable offence.