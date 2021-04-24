Oxford boss Karl Robinson delighted with boost to play-off push

Oxford manager Karl Robinson was “over the moon” as his side beat Plymouth 3-1 and saw other results help their play-off bid.

Matty Taylor’s two goals brought the Us the double over the Devon side and with Blackpool and Charlton both losing, Robinson’s team climbed to fifth in League One – although their rivals have games in hand.

Robinson said: “It’s another game ticked off and now, by the time we kick off against Shrewsbury next weekend, whatever happens with other results in midweek, we are really in the mix.

“I was very pleased with the players’ calmness and Matty does what he does best – he scores goals at important times.

“I can’t argue with how it’s gone today – we’ve gone fifth and other results have gone for us, so I’m sure everyone in Oxfordshire is delighted and ready to celebrate that.

“I thought we started very well but Plymouth started the second half well and deserved their goal. But my players responded well to that setback.

“It’s three points, very convincing, and three more goals scored at home so our goal difference is good. I’m over the moon.

“Mark Sykes and the whole midfield were really good, and we passed the ball wonderfully well at times considering the conditions because it was windy and blustery – and especially our centre-backs.”

Argyle boss Ryan Lowe was pleased his side showed a good reaction to their midweek 6-0 mauling by Charlton at Home Park.

Lowe said: “We’ve guaranteed our League One status and I’m pleased with that, because that was our aim at the start of the season.

“But I don’t want to lose any game so I’m not happy.

“We were not at our best in the first half at putting the chances away and we don’t have that killer instinct that someone like Matty Taylor has.

“But I’m pleased with the reaction my players showed. They showed bottle after conceding six.

“For us to score a well-worked, fantastic goal and then to have play go up the other end, we concede a throw-in and then we don’t track a runner and we’re suddenly behind again, that was very disappointing.

“We know we need better. We have had good spells this season but we haven’t been good enough. Losing nine of the last 13 is relegation form and I don’t feel good about that.

“We need more men and more players we feel we can trust, and the recruitment process has already begun to make us better.

“I now want us to get 56, 57 or 59 points because I want us to finish the season on a high.”