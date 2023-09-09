09 September 2023

Oxford City stun Hartlepool with second-half fightback

By NewsChain Sport
09 September 2023

Oxford City fought back from a half-time deficit to stun promotion-chasing Hartlepool with a 5-2 win in the Vanarama National League.

Hartlepool boss John Askey had voiced his concerns over City’s artificial surface in the build-up to Saturday’s match and watched his side get blown away in the second half.

Goals by Joe Grey and Callum Cooke had Hartlepool ahead at the break, despite Oliver Sanderson scoring for hosts City.

Canice Carroll started the comeback with a 62nd-minute leveller, which sparked a period of three goals in seven minutes.

John Ashby put Ross Jenkins’ National League new boys in front before substitute Pierre Fonkeu struck a brace to earn City a memorable second win since promotion.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Timeline of events leading to recapture of escaped terror suspect Daniel Khalife

news

More than 1,000 people dead after Morocco hit by earthquake

world news

Man Utd star Antony appears on Brazilian TV to deny assault allegations by former girlfriend

world news