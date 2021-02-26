Oxford goalkeeper Jack Stevens signs new contract
Oxford goalkeeper Jack Stevens has signed a new contract which will keep him at the club until 2024.
The 23-year-old’s existing 12-month deal was due to expire this summer and the academy graduate is keen to build on his current run in the first team.
“I am delighted to have signed,” he told the club’s website. “I have been here a while now and have enjoyed every bit of it.
“I had to be patient, that’s what any young goalkeeper goes through, but the gaffer has faith in me and I am more than happy to agree a new deal and be part of what is being built here.”
United boss Karl Robinson said: “I think it is brilliant news for the club. Jack has done so well and has so much promise.
“We know there were clubs at the highest level looking at him and I am sure that will continue because he has such a fantastic attitude and wants to keep working hard and learning his trade all the time.
“He fits what we are doing perfectly: a young player with a very bright future who loves playing for the club and wants to help us keep moving forward.”