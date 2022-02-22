Oxford make it three wins in five games with hard-fought victory at Crewe

Oxford were made to work hard for their third win in five games as substitute Ciaron Brown’s second-half effort secured a 1-0 win at Crewe.

The Alex’s youthful defence were under siege in the first half, but Oxford’s finishing was below the standard they had set as Sky Bet League One’s top scorers.

Herbie Kane flashed an effort wide and Cameron Brannagan cracked in a drive that was deflected over.

Ryan Williams swung a delivery in from the left which Matty Taylor headed just over.

But the visitors were grateful for some last-ditch defending from Luke McNally, who shouldered Chris Long off the ball after the striker appeared to have wriggled through on goal.

Then, when a slack clearance from Jack Stevens fell at the feet of Dan Agyei, the former Oxford forward could only drive a shot straight at the keeper.

Gavin Whyte failed to deliver after driving to the edge of the Crewe box, only to arrow an effort wide. And Oxford’s wasteful finishing continued when Sam Baldock lifted over after Brannagan pulled the ball back from the byline just before the break.

It could have proved costly as Long went agonisingly close for Crewe after the restart when he lashed a loose ball from a corner onto the underside of the crossbar.

But Northern Ireland international defender Brown punished the hosts – who were losing for the seventh successive game. They failed to get the ball clear and Brown drove a left-footed finish through a crowd of players in the 64th minute.

Brannagan could have made the game safe when he bounded clear only to shoot past the far post.

And the U’s had to survive a late scare when Crewe substitute Connor Salisbury flashed an effort wide as they held on for a victory which keeps them in fourth place.