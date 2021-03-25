Oxford to check on Elliot Lee and James Henry before Lincoln game

By NewsChain Sport
12:37pm, Thu 25 Mar 2021
Oxford will assess the fitness of forwards Elliot Lee and James Henry ahead of the Sky Bet League One visit of Lincoln on Friday.

Lee could be back in contention after two games out and Henry is nearing a return after a month on the sidelines.

Defender Sam Long is also hoping to be back in action in the near future.

John Mousinho remains a long-term absentee following a knee operation.

Lincoln are without defender Adam Jackson and forward Brennan Johnson.

Boss Michael Appleton said Jackson has tested positive for coronavirus this week, while Johnson is away on international duty with Wales.

Defender Lewis Montsma is expected to be available after suffering a bloodied nose in a collision during last Saturday’s draw at Sunderland.

Harry Anderson is back in contention after overcoming a groin problem but Jorge Grant is still out with an ankle injury.

