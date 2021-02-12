Oxford-Wigan clash delayed by 24 hours because of freezing weather

Oxford have pushed their home match with Wigan back one day to February 14
By NewsChain Sport
11:31am, Fri 12 Feb 2021
Oxford have moved their Sky Bet League One home match with Wigan back 24 hours to 3pm on Sunday in an effort to complete the fixture, with the pitch currently frozen.

With temperatures set to rise and the forecast due to be much better over the weekend, the decision was made after the Kassam Stadium surface was inspected on Friday.

United boss Karl Robinson said: “We got a referee in and it was clear to all of us that right now the pitch is not playable, despite covers being on this week, and it won’t thaw in time for Saturday, but we are confident that by Sunday afternoon we can get the game on.”

