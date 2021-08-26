Oxford winger Nathan Holland hoping to return to contention against Lincoln

Nathan Holland could be back in action for Oxford (Jacob King/PA) (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
19:19pm, Thu 26 Aug 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Nathan Holland should be available for Oxford’s League One clash with Lincoln.

The winger is back in training after vomiting during the 2-0 Carabao Cup defeat to QPR last time out.

Anthony Forde could return having missed the QPR loss on Tuesday night.

James Henry (hamstring) and Ryan Williams (groin) could also be fit to feature.

Teddy Bishop could start for Lincoln after having shaken off a hip injury.

The Imps striker came off the bench in last weekend’s 1-0 loss at Wycombe and then started the 3-2 Football League Trophy win over Manchester United Under-21s on Tuesday.

The 25-year-old will be firmly in line to start on Saturday, provided he is fresh enough after the midweek exploits.

Midfielder Max Sanders could face a late fitness test to determine whether he can return to action.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Oxford

Preview

PA