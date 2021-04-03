Oxford without suspended Mark Sykes against Accrington

Mark Sykes is suspended (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:56pm, Sat 03 Apr 2021
Oxford will be without suspended midfielder Mark Sykes for Monday’s encounter with Accrington.

Sykes was sent off in the 61st minute of Friday’s 3-1 defeat to Sunderland after picking up a second yellow card.

Luton loanee Elliot Lee made his return from a knee problem as a second-half substitute at Sunderland and he could play some part again.

Dan Agyei and Liam Kelly are vying for starting berths after stepping off the bench last time out.

Seamus Conneely and Colby Bishop could keep their places after their return to action on Friday boosted injury-hit Accrington.

The duo both managed the full 90 minutes as Stanley drew 0-0 with Burton.

Dion Charles also returned to the XI in that game after coming back from international duty with Northern Ireland.

Burnley loanee Adam Phillips came off the bench late on against Burton and is an option for boss John Coleman.

