10 February 2024

Oxford’s winless run goes on with a draw at Blackpool

By NewsChain Sport
10 February 2024

Slumping Oxford missed the chance to climb back into the League One play-off places as they were held to a 1-1 draw at top-six rivals Blackpool.

The Tangerines led through a goal from Matt Pennington in the first half but Mark Harris got the visitors back level three minutes later.

United could not find a second as their winless run extended to five games, leaving them a point behind sixth-placed Stevenage and five clear of their opponents in eighth.

A header from Pennington opened the scoring in the 18th minute after Blackpool captain Ollie Norburn found the centre-back from an Albie Morgan corner.

Oxford were quickly level when Elliot Moore set up Harris to finish from close range following a scramble in the Blackpool box.

The U’s continued their pressure and Harris was denied a second after his goal-bound shot was impressively blocked by defender Marvin Ekpiteta.

Oxford went within inches of an 87th-minute winner but Billy Bodin’s header struck the woodwork as their wait for a victory extended to a month.

