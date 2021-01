Pablo Páez 'Gavi' was back to his scintillating best as he scored twice in a 6-0 win for Barcelona over Atletico Villacarlos. The attacking midfielder, one of the brightest prospects in La Masia, went straight to the U19s (Juvenil A), skipping the U17s (Juvenil B), where he is now working with coach Franc Artiga. The youngster scored the best goal of the game.