Paddy Lane at the double as Portsmouth thrash Northampton
Paddy Lane scored twice as Portsmouth thumped Northampton 4-1 despite having debutant Tom McIntyre sent off.
Pompey took the lead after seven minutes when Marlon Pack’s free-kick from 30 yards was headed home by Connor Ogilvie.
The second came after 16 minutes. A long clearance from Pack found Lane, who turned inside a defender to drive home.
Pompey were awarded a penalty two minutes before half-time after Harvey Lintott pushed Myles Peart-Harris over but Colby Bishop’s tame kick was easily saved by Lee Burge.
Pompey were reduced to 10 men after 54 minutes when McIntyre was shown a straight red for a foul on Mitchell Pinnock.
But Pompey got a third in the 58th minute, Lane playing a one-two before slotting home.
It was 4-0 after 71 minutes as an in-swinging free-kick from Pack saw Callum Lang pick up the loose ball and stab it past Burge.
Northampton got a consolation goal a minute from time when Marc Leonard fired into the roof of the net from a corner.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox