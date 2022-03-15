15 March 2022

Paddy Madden bags brace as National League leaders Stockport beat Notts County

By NewsChain Sport
15 March 2022

Paddy Madden scored a brace as Vanarama National League leaders Stockport chalked up a fifth-straight league win as they eased past Notts County 3-0 at Edgeley Park.

Stockport made the breakthrough in the 28th minute when captain Madden headed in a cross from Ollie Crankshaw.

The home side doubled their lead early in the second half through a swift counter attack which saw Madden release Crankshaw to run through in goal.

Madden wrapped things up when he knocked in a cut-back from Will Collar with 20 minutes left to complete his double.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Hopes rise for detained British-Iranian mother Nazanin Zaghari-Ratcliffe as she gets passport back

world news

Star Hobson’s mother Frankie Smith to have sentence for toddler’s death reviewed

news

Russia pounds away at Ukraine as two sides plan more talks

world news