Paddy Madden bags brace as National League leaders Stockport ease past Bromley

By NewsChain Sport
Paddy Madden scored a second-half double as Stockport claimed a 3-1 National League win at Bromley to move three points clear at the top of the table.

Madden broke the deadlock against high-flying Bromley with a thumping 64th-minute header and notched his 13th league goal of the season late on to ensure victory.

Scott Quigley had struck with a superb effort seven minutes after Madden’s opener to put County in control, while Byron Webster stabbed home a last-minute consolation for Bromley with his side’s first effort on target.

Dave Challinor’s Hatters, who have played a game more than second-placed Chesterfield, have dropped only two points in their last 10 league matches.

