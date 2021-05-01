Paddy Madden secures Stockport victory over Halifax

Paddy Madden scored the only goal of the game
Paddy Madden scored the only goal of the game (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
17:48pm, Sat 01 May 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Stockport boosted their promotion hopes with a 1-0 win over possible play-off rivals Halifax at the Shay.

Paddy Madden scored the only goal of the game a minute before half-time.

Tom Walker had an early effort blocked for the hosts and then headed wide from Macauley Southam-Hales’ cross.

At the other end Nathan Clarke headed over from Martin Woods’ corner before Madden produced the game’s decisive moment when he picked up a loose ball and fired past Sam Johnson.

John Rooney blazed over in the second half as the visitors looked for a second, while Ben Hinchliffe made a smart save to deny Jamie Allen an equaliser.

The result leaves Stockport five points adrift of leaders Torquay, with Halifax nine points further back and with work to do to secure their place in the end-of-season shake-up.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Halifax

PA