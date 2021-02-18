Paddy McNair red card overturned as Middlesbrough win appeal

Paddy McNair in action for Middlesbrough
Paddy McNair in action for Middlesbrough (PA Wire)
By NewsChain Sport
16:17pm, Thu 18 Feb 2021
Middlesbrough have won their appeal against Paddy McNair’s midweek red card.

McNair was sent off in the 81st minute of Boro’s 2-1 Sky Bet Championship victory over Huddersfield on Tuesday for a challenge on Terriers midfielder Juninho Bacuna.

A statement released via the FA Spokesperson Twitter account said: “An Independent Regulatory Commission has removed Paddy McNair’s three-match suspension following a successful claim of wrongful dismissal.

“The Middlesbrough FC defender was sent off for serious foul play during an EFL Championship game on Tuesday against Huddersfield Town (16/1/21).”

Northern Ireland international McNair will now be available for Middlesbrough’s next three games against Reading, Bristol City and Cardiff.

