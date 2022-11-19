Padraig Amond grabs point for Woking with late goal to frustrate Altrincham
Padraig Amond struck a stoppage-time equaliser to earn Woking a point from a 1-1 draw at home to Altrincham.
The fourth-placed Cards, beaten by Oxford in the FA Cup in midweek, were breached for the first time in five Vanarama National League matches when Elliot Newby put Altrincham ahead three minutes into the second half.
Newby looped his header from a Ryan Colclough cross over Woking goalkeeper Craig Ross, a lead which was completely deserved.
After Reece Grego-Cox went close to giving Woking an early lead, Colclough had three opportunities for the visitors including hitting the crossbar.
Jermaine Anderson and Grego-Cox were thwarted by Altrincham keeper Oliver Byrne as Woking searched for an equaliser which arrived in time added on when Amond converted a free-kick from 25 yards to extend his side’s unbeaten run to seven matches.
The best videos delivered daily
Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox