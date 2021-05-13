Palmeiras gets back to training centre after the victory in Ecuador

SportMen's SportFootballPalmeiras gets back to training centre after the victory in EcuadorLoading...By NewsChain Sport11:43am, Thu 13 May 2021 CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool. Real Madrid got back to training centre to face Red Bull Bragantino.Sign up to our newsletterThanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Thanks, your email has been added to our newsletter.Submitting...