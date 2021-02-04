Papa John’s Trophy finals for 2020 and 2021 to be held on same weekend in March

Portsmouth and Salford will finally get the chance next month to contest last season’s Papa John’s Trophy final at Wembley, but the winner will be holders for only 24 hours.

In an unprecedented move for the competition, the English Football League revealed plans on Thursday for a ‘Wembley Weekender’ where the 2020 and 2021 finals would be played on successive days in March.

The 2020 final was due to take place last March but was postponed due to the coronavirus pandemic and not rearranged for before the start of this current campaign.

It has now been confirmed for March 13 at Wembley. However, the final for this season’s tournament will take place just a day later and also be at the home of football.

With both Portsmouth and Salford already out of this year’s competition, two of Lincoln, Oxford, Sunderland and Tranmere will compete in the 2021 final once the semi-final ties are played.

Pompey manager Kenny Jackett said: “For players, management, staff and supporters going to Wembley Stadium is always a special occasion and we’re pleased to now have a date for the 2020 final.

“It obviously won’t be the same without the fantastic Pompey supporters there to cheer us on, but we’ll do everything we can to win the game for them.”

Graham Alexander led Salford to Wembley after a penalty shoot-out win over Newport last February, but he has since been sacked by the Sky Bet League Two club and replaced by Richie Wellens.

Portsmouth are currently holders after they beat Sunderland on penalties to win the tournament in 2019.