Paris Cowan-Hall expected to lead the line again for Colchester

By NewsChain Sport
11:11am, Fri 19 Mar 2021
Colchester could hand forward Paris Cowan-Hall another start in the Sky Bet League Two match against Port Vale.

Cowan-Hall, 30, has been given a chance to impress under new interim first-team coach Wayne Brown, leading the frontline for both the past two games.

Brown named an unchanged starting line-up and substitutes bench for the 0-0 draw at Salford on Tuesday night, with Noah Chilvers coming on early in the second half.

Veteran keeper Dean Gerken is close to a return from the back problem which has sidelined him since the end of February, while midfielder Tom Lapslie (groin) is also stepping up his recovery.

Port Vale’s midweek 2-1 win over Newport moved them eight points clear of the bottom two and above Colchester into 20th place.

After securing a first victory as Vale boss Darrell Clarke is expected to keep faith in his forward line with Theo Robinson impressing and Devante Rodney scoring a crucial second goal late on.

Mark Cullen is an option from the bench, while midfielder David Amoo is also pushing for a start. Forward Will Swan and defender Adam Crookes continue to be assessed after their recent fitness issues.

James Gibbons and back-up goalkeeper Dino Visser both remain sidelined by respective hamstring problems.

