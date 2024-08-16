16 August 2024

Paris St Germain open title defence with Le Havre win thanks to late goals

By NewsChain Sport
16 August 2024

Paris St Germain left it late before launching their Ligue 1 title defence with a 4-1 away win against Le Havre.

It was PSG’s first competitive match following the departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.

The France captain ended a six-year stay at the Parc des Princes, during which he scored 256 goals across 308 games.

And PSG, chasing a fourth successive league crown this season, staged a stunning scoring burst with three goals during the last five minutes to rock their hosts.

Lee Kang-in gave PSG the lead after just three minutes, but Gautier Lloris hauled Le Havre level early in the second period and they looked set for a draw.

But the visitors had other ideas, with Ousmane Dembele restoring PSG’s lead, before Bradley Barcola added a third barely 60 seconds later and Randal Kolo Muani completed an ultimately emphatic success from the penalty spot.

Sevilla began their LaLiga campaign with a 2-2 draw against Las Palmas at Estadio de Gran Canaria.

An Alex Suarez own goal saw Sevilla take a 25th-minute lead, but Las Palmas were level by the break through a Tanguy Nianzou own goal.

Juanlu Sanchez then restored the visitors’ lead, yet once again they could not preserve it as Sandro Ramirez netted a 71st-minute equaliser.

Celta Vigo, meanwhile, recovered from a half-time deficit to defeat visitors Alaves 2-1.

Kike Garcia’s 17th-minute header put Alaves ahead, and it was not until the latter stages that Celta Vigo managed to respond.

Williot Swedberg’s right-foot shot hauled them level, then Iago Aspas hit the winner six minutes from time.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Thousands ordered to evacuate as typhoon approaches northern Japan

world news

Victims of Treloar's infected blood scandal slam 'derisory and insulting' payout offer

news

Fans camp out overnight ahead of Talor Swift's return to Wembley

news