Paris St Germain open title defence with Le Havre win thanks to late goals
Paris St Germain left it late before launching their Ligue 1 title defence with a 4-1 away win against Le Havre.
It was PSG’s first competitive match following the departure of Kylian Mbappe to Real Madrid.
The France captain ended a six-year stay at the Parc des Princes, during which he scored 256 goals across 308 games.
And PSG, chasing a fourth successive league crown this season, staged a stunning scoring burst with three goals during the last five minutes to rock their hosts.
Lee Kang-in gave PSG the lead after just three minutes, but Gautier Lloris hauled Le Havre level early in the second period and they looked set for a draw.
But the visitors had other ideas, with Ousmane Dembele restoring PSG’s lead, before Bradley Barcola added a third barely 60 seconds later and Randal Kolo Muani completed an ultimately emphatic success from the penalty spot.
Sevilla began their LaLiga campaign with a 2-2 draw against Las Palmas at Estadio de Gran Canaria.
An Alex Suarez own goal saw Sevilla take a 25th-minute lead, but Las Palmas were level by the break through a Tanguy Nianzou own goal.
Juanlu Sanchez then restored the visitors’ lead, yet once again they could not preserve it as Sandro Ramirez netted a 71st-minute equaliser.
Celta Vigo, meanwhile, recovered from a half-time deficit to defeat visitors Alaves 2-1.
Kike Garcia’s 17th-minute header put Alaves ahead, and it was not until the latter stages that Celta Vigo managed to respond.
Williot Swedberg’s right-foot shot hauled them level, then Iago Aspas hit the winner six minutes from time.
