30 September 2023

Partick Thistle brush aside Dunfermline

By NewsChain Sport
30 September 2023

Partick Thistle bounced back from their 3-0 home defeat to Arbroath by beating Scottish Championship rivals Dunfermline by the same score.

Scott Robinson opened the scoring after 21 minutes, collecting a pass inside the area and finishing well.

The home side doubled their lead four minutes into the second half as Dunfermline goalkeeper Harrison Sharp could not collect a shot and Brian Graham was alert to tap home.

Kerr McInroy made the points safe with a headed third on the hour mark.

The best videos delivered daily

Watch the stories that matter, right from your inbox

Today's Chain

See all videos

Teenager charged with murder of 15-year-old Elianne Andam appears in court

news

BBC sets new rules for flagship presenters after Gary Lineker tweet row

news

Now GB News host Dan Wootton loses Mail Online contract over sexism row

news