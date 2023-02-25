25 February 2023

Partick Thistle dig in to hold Arbroath

By NewsChain Sport
25 February 2023

Partick Thistle frustrated Arbroath in their attempts to escape the cinch Championship basement as they forced a goalless draw at Gayfield Park.

Toyosi Olusanya shone throughout the first half and his jinking run to beat four defenders in the 27th minute almost produced a goal, but Jamie Sneddon palmed his shot away.

Six minutes before the break Yasin Ben El-Mhanni took aim from distance only for Sneddon to frustrate Arbroath once again.

Ben El-Mhanni headed over following a fast Smokies raid around the hour mark, with Joao Balde and Bobby Linn going close as the game opened up.

Thistle managed to avoid a late sucker punch as a rogue ball span just under Sneddon and ended up on the wrong side of a post.

