Partick Thistle ease to convincing win at Dunfermline

Kevin Holt scored Partick’s second goal (Jane Barlow/PA) (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:40pm, Sat 07 Aug 2021
Partick Thistle made it two wins from their opening two matches with a dominant 3-0 win at Dunfermline

The visitors took a seventh-minute lead when Ross Docherty headed in a Kyle Turner cross.

It did not take long for Thistle to double their lead, with Kevin Holt heading home another inviting cross from Turner in the 22nd minute.

Dunfermline’s Ross Graham put through his own net in the 78th minute to seal victory for the visitors and move them top of the fledgling table.

