Partick Thistle keep their promotion bid on track with win over Airdrie

Scottish League One
Scottish League One (PA Archive)
By NewsChain Sport
17:41pm, Sat 24 Apr 2021
CBAD8A00-D2B9-4E0E-ADDF-D0366C357A34 Created with sketchtool. E9A4AA46-7DC3-48B8-9CE2-D75274FB8967 Created with sketchtool. 65CCAE04-4748-4D0F-8696-A91D8EB3E7DC Created with sketchtool.

Partick Thistle kept their bid for promotion to the Scottish Championship on track as a 1-0 victory over Airdrie gave them a fifth straight win.

Brian Graham’s first-half strike sent them four points clear of Falkirk and Cove Rangers with three games remaining.

Graham got the winner as he was first to react after Shea Gordon’s header hit the crossbar from a corner.

Falkirk and Cove Rangers both lost ground after they played out a 2-2 draw.

Callumn Morrison put Falkirk ahead from the spot but Leighton McIntosh’s effort sent the sides into the interval all square.

Mitchel Megginson then put Rangers ahead before Conor Sammon ensured the points were shared four minutes from the end.

Aaron Steele’s 67th-minute strike earned East Fife a 2-1 win over Dumbarton, while two goals from Hamish Ritchie helped 10-man Peterhead to a comfortable 3-0 win over Clyde.

Sign up to our newsletter

Soccer

Scottish League One

PA