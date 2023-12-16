16 December 2023

Partick Thistle narrow gap to Dundee United with victory at Dunfermline

By NewsChain Sport
16 December 2023

Partick Thistle closed in on second-placed Dundee United in the cinch Championship after a 2-1 win at Dunfermline.

The Jags took advantage of the Terrors’ defeat by Raith Rovers to reduce the gap to six points.

Thistle went ahead after 12 minutes when Harry Milne headed home a cross from Steven Lawless.

They doubled their advantage in the 45th minute when Brian Graham poked home from close range, and although the Pars pulled one back from Matthew Todd, they could not level.

