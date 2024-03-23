Partick Thistle see off lowly Arbroath
Aidan Fitzpatrick’s goal was the difference as Partick Thistle earned back-to-back Scottish Championship wins with a 1-0 victory against strugglers Arbroath.
Thistle took the lead in the 15th minute when Fitzpatrick found some space and fired a low shot past Derek Gaston.
Arbroath had a chance when Innes Murray volleyed over the bar and Ryan Dow forced David Mitchell into a save after the break.
Defeat means the Red Lichties remain at the bottom of the table while Thistle remain third.
