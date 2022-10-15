15 October 2022

Partick Thistle stay top with victory at Hamilton

By NewsChain Sport
15 October 2022

Partick Thistle returned to winning ways and stayed top of the cinch Championship after beating Hamilton 2-1 at the ZLX Stadium.

The visitors took the lead 33 minutes into the game after Aaron Muirhead headed across to Brian Graham, who slotted home to make it 1-0.

Hamilton found an equaliser in the 53rd minute through Andy Ryan, who finished emphatically from inside the area.

Partick regained their advantage 12 minutes later when Scott Tiffoney picked up a short corner and cut inside before firing home.

The Accies went in search of another leveller and had chances through Steve Lawson, but Partick clung on for all three points.

