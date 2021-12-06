Patrick Bamford confident chance would come on Leeds comeback against Brentford

Patrick Bamford revealed he knew he would get one scoring chance after his last-gasp equaliser in Leeds’ 2-2 Premier League draw against Brentford.

Bamford stepped off the bench to wipe out weeks of injury frustration and mark his comeback by levelling in the fifth minute of added time.

“I always felt that as soon as I came on the pitch I was going to get one chance,” he told LUTV. “I didn’t for ages and ages but I thought there was still time left, it’s going to come.

“Adam Forshaw said to me, ‘you’re going to get one chance’ and so it happened. The goal was nice, especially because it rescued a point.”

Leeds had been in control after Tyler Roberts scored his first Premier League goal at Elland Road midway through the first half.

But after Brentford goalkeeper Alvaro Fernandez’s flying save kept out Luke Ayling’s header early in the second period, the visitors turned the game on its head.

Shandon Baptiste fired Brentford level and seven minutes later Sergi Canos’ excellent strike put them in front.

“We had a 10-minute spell in that second half where they got the goals and things turned on their head, so it was important we got some sort of result, especially as the table is so tight at the minute,” said Bamford.

The 28-year-old and team-mate Ayling had both been sidelined since mid-September due to respective ankle and knee injuries sustained in the 1-1 draw at Newcastle.

“It was frustrating because I set my sights on coming back each match for the last six matches, so yeah it was a frustrating period,” Bamford added.

Brentford boss Thomas Frank was naturally disappointed after his side were denied a fifth league win of the season.

The Bees were without striker Ivan Toney, who tested positive for Covid-19 before the game, but Frank saluted his players and staff for his side’s display, which came three days after their 2-0 defeat at Tottenham.

Frank said: “I’m so, so pleased with what the players put out there and I need to praise my medical staff and performance staff for having the players ready.

“We had to go (again) three days later against the top (side) in the league in that aspect, running and sprinting, and we performed like we did. That’s a massive achievement in itself.

“They were more fresh, Leeds. They had four days (recovery), which means something. No complaints. We are ready.

“I never complained about it in the Championship and I’ll never complain about it here. I’ll make sure my players are ready because I have fantastic staff and fantastic players.”