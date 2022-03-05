Patrick Vieira hails Palace’s first-half display at Wolves as ‘one of the best’

Crystal Palace manager Patrick Vieira described his side’s first-half performance in their 2-0 win at Wolves as one of their best of the season.

The Eagles extended their unbeaten run away from home in 2022 to five games and earned a third consecutive victory over Wolves with an emphatic display.

Goals from Jean-Philippe Mateta and Wilfried Zaha, from the penalty spot, fired Vieira’s side into a deserved two-goal lead after 34 minutes at Molineux, with Wolves unable to make a breakthrough against a resolute Palace backline.

Vieria, who completed the double over Bruno Lage this season, complimented his players for their first-half performance.

“I loved every single part of the game,” Vieira said.

“We played well in the first half. In the second, we were tired and defended well when we needed to. It was a really good team performance.

“The first half was one of the best [performances of the season]. Everything is not perfect because we didn’t take the chances we created. We created enough chances to score more.”

Vieira’s side continued their fine record of not losing when scoring first after a impressive first-half performance in which Zaha and Michael Olise caught the eye.

Despite the attacking quality in his side, the Eagles boss also expressed his satisfaction in the second half’s defensive work to secure a first clean sheet in five games.

“The first half was positive because we knew we couldn’t maintain that for the whole game because we knew Wolves would put more pressure on us,” he said.

“We remained calm and composed and we played with a lot of confidence.”

Wolves head coach Lage criticised his team for their performance in the opening period and sent a daunting message out to his players after suffering a third straight league defeat following away losses to Arsenal and West Ham.

“After the West Ham game I was very mad with my players but today I’m disappointed after the first 45 minutes and that was a big difference,” the Wolves boss said.

“It’s a warning for me and my players. I will not tolerate this 45 minutes again. I will see the behaviour of each one. We have 40 points and I don’t want anyone to relax.

“I want to continue to bring success for the club and I don’t accept this 45 minutes, especially in front of our fans. The second half was different because we won some duels and have the courage to play the game.

“It’s not individual mistakes, it’s about duels. Look at West Ham, one throw, in behind, cross and easy to score. Today, first and second goals, one man between four and then the penalty. These are things I will not accept.”