Paudie O’Connor double downs Burton as Lincoln start season with win
Paudie O’Connor scored twice to give Lincoln a 3-2 win over Burton at the Pirelli Stadium.
The Imps skipper equalised early on before bagging the winner with four minutes remaining.
A breathless start to the game saw two goals in the opening 10 minutes.
Albion struck first with their opening attack after five minutes, with Udoka Godwin-Malife pouncing on a rebound from Billy Bodin’s shot to fire into the roof of the net.
Lincoln hit back quickly with Sean Roughan’s right wing free-kick headed home by O’Connor.
The Imps turned the game around midway through the half as Tendayi Darikwa stooped to nod in Tom Bayliss’ cross at the back post.
The Brewers got themselves back on level terms just before half-time when Bodin nodded in from close range after a superb curling cross from Ciaran Gilligan.
The game seemed to be petering out into a draw after a more sedate second half but Lincoln struck late on as O’Connor rose highest at the back post to head in Bayliss’ free-kick.
Substitute Kegs Chauke was denied an equaliser by an excellent save from goalkeeper George Wickens as Lincoln held on after nine minutes of additional time.
