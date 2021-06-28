Paul Cook says Vaclav Hladky will have ‘massive part to play’ for Ipswich
19:27pm, Mon 28 Jun 2021
Vaclav Hladky will have “a massive part to play” for Ipswich next season, according to boss Paul Cook.
The Czech goalkeeper, 30, has joined Town from Salford on a three-year deal for an undisclosed fee.
Hladky, who was named in the PFA League Two Team of the Year after keeping 22 clean sheets in 46 league games, told iFollow Ipswich: “Ipswich Town is a huge club so it was a quick decision.
“I got the offer and I said ‘yes I want to be there’ straight away. I share the vision of the club and I can’t wait to get started.”
Cook said: “The goalkeeper is such an important position on the pitch and once again our owners have backed us with this signing.
“He will have a massive part to play for us next season.”