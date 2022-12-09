09 December 2022

Paul Coutts, Ryan Loft and Harry Anderson in contention for Bristol Rovers

09 December 2022

Paul Coutts, Ryan Loft and Harry Anderson could all return for Bristol Rovers against Port Vale.

Midfielder Coutts has been out for almost two months with an ankle injury but is available again.

Loft missed the 1-1 draw at Bolton last week through illness, which has affected several players recently, but has recovered.

Anderson is ready to return after being sidelined for around a month with a groin injury.

Ellis Harrison could miss out on a return to his former club, with Vale’s top scorer a doubt.

He has missed the last two games through suspension and with an unspecified problem.

Midfielder Funso Ojo has sat out the last two games with a hamstring injury.

Jamie Proctor remains sidelined with a hip problem having not played for Vale since August.

