Paul Heckingbottom content with Sheffield United’s ‘positive point’ at Rotherham

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom said his side’s goalless draw at local rivals Rotherham was a positive point despite losing ground in the Sky Bet Championship title race.

The Blades are now seven points adrift of leaders Burnley, who won 3-0 at Norwich, after they failed to make a breakthrough against their neighbours from across the M1.

They were the better side at the New York Stadium but did not create an abundance of chances as the Millers generally kept them at arm’s length.

Heckingbottom’s outfit are still well placed to return to the Premier League as they hold a 13-point lead over third-placed Middlesbrough ahead of the afternoon kick-offs.

He said: “It was tough, for a 0-0 it was probably an entertaining one, it felt like that on the side.

“We certainly have played worse than that and won games this season and we probably will do again, so I take it as a positive point.

“Rotherham are third top scorers in the league at home and if you don’t stand up they beat you up. I thought we stood up to it very well and I’m pleased.

“The only thing that was missing for us was in the final third and the final pass. There were one or two things that didn’t drop for us, so on another day, but I am pleased with lots of things.”

This was a good point for Rotherham who have taken five from games against Blackburn, Watford and now the Blades to move six points above the drop zone.

Matt Taylor’s side were looking for their first winning double over their local rivals in 42 years after November’s 1-0 success at Bramall Lane, which was the last time the Blades were beaten.

Taylor said he was content with the point.

“Exactly that, it felt like that type of game, there were fine margins, neither team dominated enough facets of the game to feel comfortable at any stage,” he said.

“We had our best chances in the first half with Chieo’s (Chiedozie Ogbene) one-v-one and Haks’ (Hakeem Odoffin) header but from that point on we didn’t quite create enough goalscoring opportunities, not for the want of trying, we have come up against a very good team today.

“Content is the right word, I still want the psyche and mentality of the group to be going for the win towards the end of the game, I know we were out on our feet.”