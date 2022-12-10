Paul Heckingbottom hails attacking duo after Blades see off Huddersfield

Sheffield United boss Paul Heckingbottom praised attacking pair Billy Sharp and Iliman Ndiaye following their 1-0 win over Huddersfield, but he accepted his side should have done more to put the game to bed in the second half.

A first-half goal from skipper Sharp, assisted by Ndiaye, was enough to give the Blades victory over the Terriers, who offered very little going forward on the day.

Heckingbottom said: “We had good preparation for today. Everything we’ve done the past few weeks was there in the first half.

“I fancied Iliman to get a goal today. I for one was delighted when he came off at half-time when Senegal were 2-0 down to England!

“The assist and finish was great, it was a really good goal. Everyone has contributed so far this season and I want that to continue.

“I said to the lads that the only thing that could beat us was ourselves. We gave away a few loose passes towards the end of the game, which gave Huddersfield a bit of a chance.”

On Sharp, Heckingbottom added: “Billy will keep pushing himself. Sometimes as you get older you can lose focus, but right now there’s no questioning his.

“Iliman did start drifting away from Billy in the second half and they couldn’t link up as well.”

Huddersfield boss Mark Fotheringham was proud of his players’ efforts.

Fotheringham said: “I thought we really frustrated United in the first half without having a foothold in the game in terms of what we were doing on the ball. We lacked composure.

“It was a disappointing goal to concede; maybe it would be given as offside in the Premier League. It was tight.

“When we have our injured players back there will be a completely different dynamic. We’ve been missing players that have got experience and know how to game-manage. In the back end of the season, especially, these players will be really important.

“In terms of effort in the second half I couldn’t be happier with them. United are top of the league and we pushed them all the way to the end.

“Our fitness levels were incredible in the second half, we penned United in. I don’t think United took their foot off the gas, I think we just did well.

“We’ve got to keep pushing and doing what we’re doing. I’m very proud of the guys because they play with no fear and showed a great reaction today. The basis is there to build on and we’ve got to keep going in that respect.”