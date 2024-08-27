Paul Heckingbottom hails strength of new Preston squad after five-star cup win

Preston boss Paul Heckingbottom hailed the strength of his new squad following a 5-0 Carabao Cup rout of League Two Harrogate.

Milutan Osmajic and Sam Greenwood were two of six changes Heckingbottom made to the side that started his first match at the Deepdale helm – Saturday’s 1-0 Championship triumph over Luton.

And the pair combined in devastating fashion with Montenegro international Osmajic winning the free-kick and penalty that were both converted by on-loan Leeds midfielder Greenwood before going on to claim the match ball for himself with a clinical hat-trick.

A pleased Heckingbottom said: “Millie is a very direct player who plays on the last man and that’s where we want him. We also know all about Sam’s ability from dead balls.

“You can never do anything with 11 players. You need your whole squad to be firing and it was pleasing to get five goals from those two.”

Harrogate boss Simon Weaver, meanwhile, disputed the 37th-minute penalty awarded against his team when Toby Sims was punished for lunging into a tackle on Osmajic.

The score subsequently escalated from 1-0 to 4-0 by half-time and Weaver said: “The penalty decision was a big one to make and it was not conclusive that it should have been awarded.

“That’s frustrating because you don’t need that to go against you when you’re up against a ruthless Championship (side) with outstanding players.

“They then got two more quickfire goals, but the team restored pride and didn’t cave in during the second half.”