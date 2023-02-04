Paul Huntington own goal hands Harrogate victory at Carlisle
Harrogate ended a run of five games without a win in League Two after Paul Huntington’s late own goal earned them a 1-0 victory away at promotion-chasing Carlisle.
The match looked destined to end in a goalless draw until the 82nd minute, when Huntington misjudged a pass back to goalkeeper Tomas Holy and sent it agonisingly across the line.
Third-placed Carlisle were seeking a fifth straight win and had the better of the first half, with Jordan Gibson, Crystal Palace loanee John-Kymani Gordon and leading marksman Kristian Dennis all coming close to breaking the deadlock.
The hosts could have gone into the break trailing, though, after Matty Foulds’ free-kick in the 43rd minute clipped the outside of the left-hand post and wide.
Paul Simpson brought on January signing Joe Garner for Dennis just after the hour mark as Carlisle went in search of a winner, but Harrogate threatened to go in front again in the 68th minute with Danny Grant’s shot blocked.
Omari Patrick, a replacement for Gordon, was denied by Harrogate goalkeeper Pete Jameson 10 minutes later and Carlisle’s inability to take their chances eventually proved costly following Huntington’s own goal.
