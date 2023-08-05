Paul Hurst feels Grimsby had the better of their draw with AFC Wimbledon

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst believes his side had the better of their 0-0 draw with AFC Wimbledon despite the visitors having a second-half penalty saved.

Town started the second half brightly but the visitors were gifted a golden opportunity to go ahead in the 59th minute as Harry Clifton brought down Ali Al-Hamadi in the box.

The latter took the penalty, which was saved well by Jake Eastwood down to his left, with a double save made in the end by the Grimsby stopper to deny Al-Hamadi on the follow-up.

Wimbledon’s best chances aside from the penalty came in quick succession around the 34th minute as Ryan Johnson won two headers from back-to-back corners.

In the second period, buoyed by the penalty save, the hosts went down the other end a few minutes later with Abo Eisa having his long-range effort tipped onto a post by Alex Bass. Before that Grimsby defender Harvey Rodgers also had a shot from outside the area saved by the Wimbledon keeper.

Town boss Hurst was honest in his recollection of the game, taking into account the big moment in the second half which could have seen his side walk away with nothing, but still believing Grimsby had the better of the general play.

“I thought in the main we were the team most likely to win it in all honesty,” said Hurst. “Obviously they had the major opportunity with the penalty so they’ll be disappointed not to take that.

“We hit the post and I think we were the team that was pushing towards the end but they did certainly carry a threat on the break with the pace in particular of Al-Hamadi. I thought our two centre-backs dealt well with him in the main though.

“Overall, the attempts we had were more from distance and the ‘keeper made some great saves, one from Abo Eisa to turn his shot onto the post. From our point of view, we want to try and do a bit more, but it was nice to get the first clean sheet and point on the board.”

For AFC Wimbledon, there would have been a tinge of disappointment with the penalty miss but similarly to the Mariners’ perspective, it was an encouraging way to start the campaign for Johnnie Jackson and his men.

“We’re obviously disappointed having the penalty miss,” Jackson said.

“In the end it’s a point on the board, we would’ve liked it to be three considering the circumstances but you only need to look at some other results to see that other managers might have more concerns at this stage.”