Paul Hurst felt Grimsby were worthy winners against Cambridge

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst felt his side were worthy winners as they beat League One outfit Cambridge 2-1 in the FA Cup second round.

The Mariners reached the third round for the first time in four years and only the third time in two decades.

Cambridge had gone over nine and a half hours without scoring but looked set to earn a replay through Sam Smith’s precise header, only for Otis Khan to run clear and net his second of the game in the final minute.

“It feels good,” said Hurst. “I think it was deserved.

“Obviously no disrespect to Cambridge, they’re in a higher league, but I felt we matched up well and certainly could get through the tie if we turned up. I think we did that for large parts of that game, played well and limited them to little.

“Overall we’re pleased for the fans, they saw a good performance from us. Everyone now will be looking forward to the draw.

“I was disappointed with the goal we conceded. It was a good header but from our point of view we need to have done better, and then you start thinking maybe about a replay.

“But then Otis got his chance and in truth never really looked like missing. It’s a good day for us all but certainly for Otis as well. I thought we’d done enough in general to win the game.”

Cambridge boss Mark Bonner regretted the ease with which Khan was able to score Grimsby’s winner.

“We’re disappointed with the number of turnovers that we created, and didn’t create enough chances for the amount of the ball that we had, but then we were bang in the game,” said Bonner.

“We score a good goal and at that point we’ve got a bit of momentum with us and it looks like we’re going to drive on and maybe win the game.

“Then the second goal is just shocking really. We’ve conceded some horrible goals this season, some really individual errors at times, but that’s one of the easiest goals a team will score against us from such a basic situation.

“There were elements of our game today that we’re pleased with that have come off the back of the week’s training, and elements of the game that clearly we’ve got to do better in.

“There’s a long way to where we want to be at the moment, and the results are obviously not going where we want them to. It’s the end of the FA Cup for us today but in all honesty that’s not the biggest issue for us. We’ve got to get to Forest Green next and get a result.”