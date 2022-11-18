Paul Hurst forced into changes as Grimsby host high-flying Stevenage
Grimsby manager Paul Hurst could be forced to bring back Jordan Maguire-Drew and Danilo Orsi for the home clash with Stevenage.
The pair have returned to training following injury and while Hurst would liked to have had more time with them before handing them their comebacks, other absentees mean they will be in the matchday squad.
Hurst told BBC Radio Humberside this week he has lost another two players to injury but would not name the pair.
Striker Ryan Taylor is at the start of a long spell on the sidelines after damaging his hamstring in training earlier this month and Aribim Pepple is also out.
Stevenage defender Kane Smith is back in training and could return to the squad as they look to keep the pressure on League Two leaders Leyton Orient.
Smith has missed the last five games for Steve Evans’ side, who are three points off the pace in second place.
Jake Taylor is unlikely to be involved after limping off against Hartlepool but he is not expected to be out for long.
Elliott List is a long-term absentee and not due to return until at least January.
