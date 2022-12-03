Paul Hurst frustrated by two decisions as Grimsby go down to AFC Wimbledon

Grimsby boss Paul Hurst bemoaned two big calls that went against his side as they fell to a 1-0 defeat at AFC Wimbledon.

Ethan Chislett’s second-half goal was the difference, with the Dons now seven games unbeaten in League Two.

But Hurst was frustrated at John McAtee’s first-half strike being ruled out as well as a penalty shout for a challenge on Otis Khan that was waved away.

He said: “The footage we’ve seen back, I’m convinced John’s onside.

“It was a fantastic move and a training ground goal and then I also felt we should have had a penalty at one point. So, two big decisions went against us in that first half.

“I thought we were the better team and the team that looked the most likely in that first half. We just didn’t have enough.”

Grimsby’s cause was not helped by losing right-back Michee Efete to a serious-looking neck injury just before the break following a gruesome collision on the halfway line.

Hurst revealed the 25-year-old was responding well but will undergo all necessary medical procedures to ensure his safety.

He added: “Michee’s gone to hospital for an MRI scan on his neck which is a concern.

“But he was fully there, he was talking, he seemed fine but obviously we’ve got to be very cautious and that’s the latest there.

“We had Niall [Maher] get in there, he’s naturally not the same type of player of course but I think we lost a bit of the forward impetus that we get from Michee after that.”

The Dons, meanwhile, appear to have hit their stride after a slow start to the campaign.

Manager Johnnie Jackson is thrilled with the form of Chislett, who fired past Max Crocombe from close range on the hour.

Jackson said: “That was a really good defensive performance again and a clean sheet obviously.

“There was a lot of spirit about that performance. We fought for every ball and we fought for the points.

“We’re in a really good place with a long unbeaten run in the league, we weren’t going to have any hangover from our FA Cup loss last week.

“Ethan’s having a good run. He’s enjoying playing the position we’ve given him, it gives him that freedom and that licence to get forward in the box.

“I was particularly pleased with his goal. It was more of a striker’s finish, rather than some of the cleaner ones he seems to get.

“We’re always looking up and trying to reel in the team that’s above us.

“There will be setbacks and bumps in the road of course but what’s important is we’re moving in the right direction.”