Paul Hurst hails Grimsby’s response to going behind against Stevenage

Paul Hurst credited the mentality of his Grimsby players as they hit back late on to draw 1-1 with promotion contenders Stevenage at Blundell Park.

Jake Reeves opened the scoring for the visitors but Grimsby defender Niall Maher bundled home a leveller deep into time added on.

It was enough to earn Grimsby a deserved point after three straight defeats and came after on-loan striker John McAtee had missed a penalty in the first half.

Stevenage remain second in the table and five points behind leaders Leyton Orient with 19 games played.

Grimsby manager Hurst said: “With going behind so late and with how the game went, maybe you thought it was not going to be our day.

“Credit to the players. I don’t think that they felt sorry for themselves.

“In my eyes at least, we were on top of the game for large parts and it could have been quite easy to have almost given up on it when they scored.

“For us to get the equaliser was pleasing, but even then we were hoping to try and get that winner and we had a chance to do that.

“In the end, I’m pleased with aspects of the performance and it’s a point to stop those (three) defeats. I felt as though we were on top.”

Stevenage manager Steve Evans said: “We have come here and worked incredibly hard, but we should go in front after 20 minutes.

“They didn’t get out of their half at that point, except for the odd counter which they were always going to have. Grimsby were disjointed and didn’t seem to know how we started.

“We caught them out at that stage and in the second half it was more of an even game, while they were always going to have a spell with their fans.

“I thought we scored a fantastic goal and the two substitutes carved that out for Reevesy (Jake Reeves), but we should see that game through.”