Paul Hurst set to ring the changes for Grimsby

Grimsby manager Paul Hurst is likely to make a number of changes for the visit of Swindon following his side’s EFL Trophy win over Mansfield.

Hurst made eight changes in midweek and his line-up included two players – Otis Khan and Danilo Orsi – who scored their first goals for the club and could now be pushing for a place in the squad.

Kieran Green may make his return to the side having been sidelined since September 3 with a groin strain.

John McAtee remains on the long-term injury list following shoulder surgery.

Rushian Hepburn-Murphy has a chance of being included in Swindon’s squad.

The striker, back after a lengthy spell on the sidelines, came on for the final 30 minutes of the Robins’ EFL Trophy clash with Plymouth and scored in a 3-1 defeat.

Full-back Marcel Lavinier remains a doubt with a leg injury.

Striker Tomi Adeloye is out with a thigh problem.

