Paul Hurst urges players to start winning games as Grimsby suffer late agony

Paul Hurst stressed his relegation-threatened Grimsby side need to start winning games and fast after a painful 1-1 draw at Carlisle

Lenell John-Lewis had seemingly secured all three points for the Football League basement boys with his 16th-minute header.

But Offrande Zanzala came off the bench to steal a share of the spoils deep in stoppage time at Brunton Park.

“Again there were positive signs, but we want positive signs to turn into three points,” admitted Hurst.

“I know Carlisle are having their own difficulties but I think they’re one of the best teams in this league from what I’ve seen.

“I thought our lads stood up to them really well in difficult conditions for both teams.

“It’s frustrating to concede so late in the day. It’s never easy to take when you’re on the wrong end of one of those.

“They’re obviously going to be delighted with that and we’re obviously on the other side of that.

“Jake (Eastwood) had made a great save just before that and the rebound came too quickly and they put it over. That’s when you think it’s going to be your night.

“But generally I thought we kept them at bay so it’s tough to take.

“I’m trying to take the positives because overall I thought it was a better performance in some aspects.

“That doesn’t include football, but that’s not what it’s about.”

Zanzala stopped the rot for the misfiring hosts as he ensured they did not slide to a fifth straight defeat.

It would have been a seventh defeat in eight since winning their first game back from their enforced Covid-19 layoff.

And manager Chris Beech hopes his side can build some momentum after their last-gasp leveller.

“This is a really frustrating run but we have to get ourselves out of it, it’s a simple as that,” admitted Beech.

“Hopefully the reward of the late goal will act as a springboard and we can push on. Confidence was dented, we won’t hide from that, but we have just faced extreme circumstances with the fact that we weren’t able to play for such a long time.

“That’s the perspective we have to keep as we acknowledge that eight games without a win isn’t good enough.

“I’m really pleased for the players because they’ve shown character, they’ve kept going and they’ve got something for their efforts.

“Questions will always be asked about managers and individuals in situations like these. We have to keep believing, and we have to take the opportunities these games are giving us.

“My focus is on working hard, lifting players, energising players, because I know they’re a good group.