Paul Ince fumes as Mark McGuinness escapes ‘blatant red card’ in Cardiff win

Reading boss Paul Ince accused referee Darren Bond of “bottling” a key first-half decision as his side lost 1-0 to Cardiff.

Ince was furious Bond had not sent off Cardiff defender Mark McGuinness for a lunging tackle on Amadou Mbengue in the 38th minute.

Romaine Sawyers ended a 111-day wait for a home win for Cardiff with his stoppage-time strike but Ince said: “It was a blatant red card and like any red card it changes the game.

“The referee has absolutely bottled it. It’s the same referee we had for our home game against QPR when we should have had a penalty.

“We will be told on Monday they’re sorry and he made a mistake. But that’s no good to us.

“You have to get those big decisions right and it’s a different game if he makes the right decision.

“Normally, I back my players, but we were poor from the first minute to the last. We never really got into a rhythm and didn’t put in enough effort.

“But it all goes back to that diabolical decision by the referee and he needs to be made accountable for it.”

Cardiff hit the bar through Callum Robinson and Sheyi Ojo before Sawyers’ late half-volley found its way through a crowded penalty area and into the corner of the net.

It made it two wins in a week for new boss Sabri Lamouchi, his first both away and home, and moved the Bluebirds five points clear of the relegation zone.

“It was the first one at home for me and the second one after Birmingham, so it was really important for us,” said Lamouchi.

“I’m so proud of the players because we created a lot and deserved the three points. We deserved to score in the first half, but we didn’t start as well in the second.

“We never panicked though – even when Ryan Allsop, our goalkeeper, lost control of the ball – and stayed focused to the last minute.”