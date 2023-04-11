Paul Ince sacked as manager of Championship strugglers Reading
Paul Ince has been sacked as Reading manager after a dismal run of results that has left the club fighting for Sky Bet Championship survival.
Former Royals striker Noel Hunt has been placed in charge until the end of the campaign following Ince’s dismissal, which comes on the back of eight matches without a win and with the club sitting 22nd in the standings.
A statement on Tuesday morning read: “Reading Football Club can confirm that the contract of first-team manager Paul Ince has been terminated with immediate effect. Assistant manager Alex Rae has also departed the club.
“Our Under-21s manager and former Royals striker, Noel Hunt, has been installed as interim first-team manager until the end of the season.”
